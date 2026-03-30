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NASA's Artemis Program: Reaching for the Moon Again

NASA's Artemis program aims to return astronauts to the moon, marking the first such mission since the Apollo era. The Artemis II mission will send four astronauts on a journey around the moon. Meanwhile, space infrastructure company Starcloud raises significant funding as the AI space race intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:28 IST
NASA's Artemis Program: Reaching for the Moon Again
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NASA is set to revive human lunar exploration through its Artemis program, an initiative aimed at returning astronauts to the moon. The program is positioned as crucial for maintaining U.S. space dominance in the face of increasing competition from China.

The Artemis II mission marks a pivotal moment, set to dispatch four astronauts on a historic 10-day trip around the moon. This mission, which is seen as a precursor to further lunar visits, will be conducted by a crew including NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen.

In related developments, space tech company Starcloud has achieved a $1.1 billion valuation, fueled by a $170 million investment. This highlights the growing interest in space infrastructure, especially as the demand for off-planet AI data processing escalates among major players like SpaceX and Blue Origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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