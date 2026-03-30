Revolutionizing Aviation: Solar-Driven Fuel's Breakthrough
Engineers at the University of Sheffield developed a novel way to create sustainable aviation fuel using solar energy, capturing CO2, and hydrogen, reducing the need for used cooking oil. Their findings suggest the feasibility for large-scale production in countries with ample sunlight and low hydrogen costs.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A team of engineers led by the University of Sheffield has developed a groundbreaking method to produce sustainable aviation fuel using solar energy, potentially minimizing the reliance on used cooking oil.
The technique involves capturing CO2 from the air, combining it with hydrogen, and utilizing concentrated solar energy to generate the necessary heat for producing the fuel.
Published in Nature Communications, the study identifies the US, Chile, Spain, South Africa, and China as ideal locations for large-scale production due to their favorable conditions. This innovation promises a significant step forward in decarbonizing aviation and achieving net-zero emissions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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