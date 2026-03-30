Left Menu

Revolutionizing Aviation: Solar-Driven Fuel's Breakthrough

Engineers at the University of Sheffield developed a novel way to create sustainable aviation fuel using solar energy, capturing CO2, and hydrogen, reducing the need for used cooking oil. Their findings suggest the feasibility for large-scale production in countries with ample sunlight and low hydrogen costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:57 IST
Revolutionizing Aviation: Solar-Driven Fuel's Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A team of engineers led by the University of Sheffield has developed a groundbreaking method to produce sustainable aviation fuel using solar energy, potentially minimizing the reliance on used cooking oil.

The technique involves capturing CO2 from the air, combining it with hydrogen, and utilizing concentrated solar energy to generate the necessary heat for producing the fuel.

Published in Nature Communications, the study identifies the US, Chile, Spain, South Africa, and China as ideal locations for large-scale production due to their favorable conditions. This innovation promises a significant step forward in decarbonizing aviation and achieving net-zero emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets React: Oil Price Surge Amid Gulf Tensions

Global Markets React: Oil Price Surge Amid Gulf Tensions

 Global
2
Outcry Over Hazaribag Tragedy: Calls for Justice in Jharkhand

Outcry Over Hazaribag Tragedy: Calls for Justice in Jharkhand

 India
3
Chinese Container Ships Successfully Navigate Hormuz Straits Amid Conflict

Chinese Container Ships Successfully Navigate Hormuz Straits Amid Conflict

 Global
4
Civil Society Condemns Threatened Evictions in Islamabad's Allama Iqbal Colony

Civil Society Condemns Threatened Evictions in Islamabad's Allama Iqbal Colo...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026