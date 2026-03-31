GalaxySpace's IPO Ambitions: China vs. Starlink

GalaxySpace, a leading Chinese satellite manufacturer, has embarked on the tutoring process ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO), according to reports in state media on Tuesday. This process marks the latest step by Chinese private space firms as they align with Beijing's push to utilize domestic capital markets.

Following the easing of IPO rules by the Shanghai Stock Exchange, reusable rocket startup LandSpace aims to raise $1 billion, underscoring China's strategic shift towards strengthening its space capabilities. Such moves are part of broader efforts by Beijing to reduce its technological gap with the United States in this frontier sector.

GalaxySpace has been significant in developing low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, competing against U.S.-based Starlink, controlled by Elon Musk's SpaceX. These satellites offer vital communication links globally, evident during military conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war. Consequently, GalaxySpace's collaborations with domestic rocket developers and international partners highlight China's growing influence in the global satellite market.

(With inputs from agencies.)