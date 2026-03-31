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Mangala Kuppa: Pioneering Technology Leadership at US Department of Labor

Mangala Kuppa, an Indian-origin technology executive, has been appointed as the Chief Information Officer of the US Department of Labor, overseeing IT strategy, digital transformation, and AI adoption. With over 25 years of experience, she reflects the growing influence of Indian-origin professionals in US government tech roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:12 IST
Mangala Kuppa: Pioneering Technology Leadership at US Department of Labor
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-origin technology leader Mangala Kuppa has taken on the permanent role of Chief Information Officer at the US Department of Labor, following her interim service since October. Her appointment was formally announced this month.

In her dual role as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Kuppa is set to advance the department's mission of digital transformation. With over 25 years of experience, she remains a pivotal figure in enhancing the department's AI strategy, expanding data platforms, and bolstering cybersecurity efforts.

Kuppa's journey underscores the increasing presence of Indian-origin professionals in pivotal US government technology positions. Her confirmation comes amid a broader federal push to integrate artificial intelligence and digital solutions in public services to better serve citizens and improve workforce outcomes.

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