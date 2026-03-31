Eutelsat Targets Indian Partnership for Satellite Expansion

Eutelsat, Europe's main competitor to Starlink, is negotiating with India's space agency, ISRO, for prospective satellite launch collaborations. Eutelsat's CEO Jean-François Fallacher has confirmed ongoing discussions without a finalized deal, a move to diversify beyond reliance on SpaceX and Ariane.

Increased cooperation between France and India in space and defense has solidified with recent contracts for fighter jets. Fallacher, part of a French delegation to India, met with officials to explore market access, as India aims to magnify its space sector, projecting a $44 billion value by 2033.

Eutelsat, recently merged with OneWeb, continues to expand its satellite fleet, despite losing access to Russian launch capabilities due to geopolitical tensions. Future launches will be facilitated by a combination of SpaceX, Ariane, and possibly ISRO, with Eutelsat financially secure through 2031.