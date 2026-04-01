OpenAI: Powerhouse in the AI Sector Achieves New Financial Heights

OpenAI has secured $122 billion in its latest funding round, catapulting the company to a post-money valuation of $852 billion. The AI powerhouse now generates $2 billion in revenue per month, marking a significant milestone in its rapid expansion.

In addition, OpenAI has solidified its presence in the investment world by being included in several exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by ARK Invest. This strategic move aligns with their ongoing growth and market penetration.

Behind this funding triumph are industry giants such as Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank, with Microsoft also participating. OpenAI's funding strategy extended participation to individual investors, securing over $3 billion through bank channels, a testament to its broadening appeal and market influence.