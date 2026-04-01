Sky Battles: The Race for Satellite Dominance

Amazon is collaborating with Delta Air Lines to provide in-flight Wi-Fi using its Leo satellite internet, aiming to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink. This partnership marks a significant step in Amazon's drive to expand its satellite internet service, despite Starlink's advanced deployment.

Simultaneously, NASA's Artemis program signals a historic return to the moon, with a crewed mission planned for 2028. As the U.S. seeks to reassert its space dominance amidst competition from China, the Artemis initiative is crucial to sustaining a human presence on the moon.

Meanwhile, companies like Eutelsat and Starcloud are eyeing the sky for opportunities. Eutelsat is in talks with India's ISRO to expand its satellite launch capabilities, while Starcloud has attracted significant investment, emphasizing the urgent need for space-based AI infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)