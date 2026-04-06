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Army Unveils Groundbreaking UAS & Loitering Munitions Technology Roadmap

The Indian Army has unveiled a crucial technology roadmap detailing requirements for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and loitering munitions. This initiative, unveiled at Bharat Mandapam, aims to address the evolving nature of warfare using unmanned systems, with input from industry and academia, amidst conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:19 IST
Army Unveils Groundbreaking UAS & Loitering Munitions Technology Roadmap
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In a significant move reflecting the evolving landscape of warfare, the Indian Army unveiled a comprehensive 'technology roadmap' for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and loitering munitions on Monday. The document, spanning nearly 50 pages, targets both industry and academia with detailed specifications.

This development comes as conflicts, like the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and recent West Asia strife, highlight the strategic importance of unmanned systems. The roadmap outlines 30 types across five categories, embodying around 80 variants aimed at various operational roles.

Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance), stressed the document's sensitive nature, urging against unauthorized dissemination. The launch event was attended by key figures from the defense sector and representative bodies like DFI and SIDM.

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