Hoonartek Launches ClearView™: Revolutionizing Enterprise Decision-Making

Hoonartek has unveiled ClearView™, a cutting-edge solution designed to empower Indian enterprises to harness their existing data infrastructure effectively. This innovative agentic decisioning layer replaces disparate SaaS tools with a cohesive, autonomous AI system that aligns with regulatory constraints while cutting costs.

Despite significant investments in data architecture, many enterprises face challenges with decision-making due to isolated SaaS products. ClearView™ addresses this by integrating autonomous agents that make real business decisions, reducing fragmentation and aligning with governance requirements.

Validated by industry leaders and already live across multiple sectors, ClearView™ combines decision governance, AI factory RealizeAI, and execution engine BlueFoundry to ensure scalable and traceable AI deployment. This positions enterprises to leverage AI within existing infrastructures effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)