Iranian Hacking Escalates: US Critical Infrastructure at Risk

Iranian hacking activities targeting vital U.S. infrastructure are intensifying amid escalating tensions, according to U.S. cybersecurity and intelligence agencies. These nefarious campaigns focus on manipulating industrial control systems to disrupt operations significantly.

The advisory warns of the potential for operational disruptions and financial losses, highlighting the serious threat posed by Iranian hackers. This increase in hostile cyber activities coincides with heightened geopolitical tensions, as evidenced by President Trump's stark warning to Iran.

The cyber attacks are particularly worrying to government facilities, water systems, and energy sectors. Several U.S. agencies, including the FBI and the NSA, have issued a collective advisory to underscore the threat's severity and prepare for potential cyber disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)