Cybersecurity Alert: Pro-Iran Hackers Target US Infrastructure

Federal authorities have issued warnings about pro-Iran hackers breaching US infrastructure systems.

According to a joint notice from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, and the National Security Agency, hackers affiliated with Iran have exploited vulnerabilities in internet-connected devices that control essential machinery.

The announcement urged US entities to bolster cyber defenses as critical infrastructure, like ports and water plants, could be targets.

Pro-Iran cyber-attacks have been reported since US-Israeli strikes, aiming to disrupt operations and inflict financial damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)