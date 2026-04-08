Cybersecurity Alert: Pro-Iran Hackers Target US Infrastructure
Federal authorities have reported breaches in US infrastructure by pro-Iran hackers. These attacks exploited vulnerabilities in internet-connected devices controlling key machinery. The US government warns entities to strengthen cyber defenses, as critical infrastructure may be targeted, posing potential operational and financial risks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 02:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
Federal authorities have issued warnings about pro-Iran hackers breaching US infrastructure systems.
According to a joint notice from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, and the National Security Agency, hackers affiliated with Iran have exploited vulnerabilities in internet-connected devices that control essential machinery.
The announcement urged US entities to bolster cyber defenses as critical infrastructure, like ports and water plants, could be targets.
Pro-Iran cyber-attacks have been reported since US-Israeli strikes, aiming to disrupt operations and inflict financial damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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