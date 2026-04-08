Maharashtra's Leap in Data Connectivity with Equinix's New Data Centre

In an era where digital connectivity is crucial, Maharashtra's government has taken a significant step with the inauguration of Equinix's MB3 data centre in Mumbai. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the importance of advanced interconnectivity and bandwidth scalability for seamless implementation of online government schemes.

The new data centre, developed over 3.7 acres with a $750 million investment, houses cutting-edge technology to support AI-based services. It promises improved services by providing hybrid multi-cloud interconnection, linking with Equinix's extensive global network of data centres.

Notably, the facility thrives on sustainability, drawing about 60% of its energy from a substantial solar project in Yavatmal. This green energy initiative highlights Equinix's commitment to environmentally responsible operations while enhancing data infrastructure in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)