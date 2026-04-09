Astranova Mobility Accelerates India's Clean Transportation with Fresh Funding

Astranova Mobility, a key player in the electric vehicle financing realm, has successfully secured Rs 60 crore in a funding round spearheaded by IvyCap Ventures. The announcement came on Thursday, highlighting a significant boost for the company's strategic growth plans.

The funding round included notable contributions from existing investors such as the Asian Development Bank and Advantedge Founders, with additional participation from Trucks Venture Capital based in Silicon Valley, known for its expertise in the auto-tech sector.

With this infusion of capital, Astranova Mobility aims to unlock substantial debt capital, projecting a fivefold growth over the next 18 months. This development sets the stage for the financing of USD 1 billion worth of electric vehicles within the next four years, significantly contributing to India's shift towards net-zero emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)