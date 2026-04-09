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ACS: Powering the Future of Connectivity at Electronica India 2026

Amphenol Communications Solutions (ACS), a leader in interconnect solutions, is showcasing innovations at Electronica India 2026 in New Delhi. Focusing on high-performance connectivity for diverse industries, ACS demonstrates technologies for electric mobility, telecom, and more, solidifying its role in advancing India's electronics landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:03 IST
ACS: Powering the Future of Connectivity at Electronica India 2026
  • Country:
  • India

Amphenol Communications Solutions (ACS), renowned for its advanced interconnect solutions, is taking the spotlight at Electronica India 2026 in New Delhi. As a global leader, ACS is exhibiting innovations crucial for next-gen mobility and digital infrastructure.

The company highlights key technologies to meet the rising demand for high-performance connectivity in various sectors. This includes solutions for electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, and data center infrastructure.

Electronica India 2026 serves as a pivotal forum for collaboration and innovation within the electronics industry. ACS aims to strengthen its presence in India, fostering advancements in the country's electronics and manufacturing domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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