ACS: Powering the Future of Connectivity at Electronica India 2026

Amphenol Communications Solutions (ACS), renowned for its advanced interconnect solutions, is taking the spotlight at Electronica India 2026 in New Delhi. As a global leader, ACS is exhibiting innovations crucial for next-gen mobility and digital infrastructure.

The company highlights key technologies to meet the rising demand for high-performance connectivity in various sectors. This includes solutions for electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, and data center infrastructure.

Electronica India 2026 serves as a pivotal forum for collaboration and innovation within the electronics industry. ACS aims to strengthen its presence in India, fostering advancements in the country's electronics and manufacturing domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)