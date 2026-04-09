Simple Energy Expands Retail Presence with New Stores Nationwide

Bengaluru's Simple Energy is making strides in the electric mobility sector, announcing the opening of five new stores in key locations such as Delhi, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Siliguri. This move is part of the company's strategy to enhance its nationwide presence.

The new stores will bolster accessibility and customer service, particularly in Delhi, where outlets are strategically placed at both ends of the city. These openings mark the launch of Simple Energy's first stores in Nashik and Aurangabad, while also debuting in Siliguri.

Founder and CEO Suhas Rajkumar emphasized the company's commitment to growing its footprint across northern, eastern, and western India, strengthening its service network. Simple Energy now boasts nearly 70 stores across 38 cities, cementing its position in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)