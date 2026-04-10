FCC Tightens Grip: U.S. Telecom Networks at Risk

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is contemplating barring major Chinese telecom firms from operating data centers within the U.S. This move covers notable companies such as China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, due to potential national security risks.

Moreover, the FCC is weighing the possibility of extending the prohibition on American telecom services to certain affiliates of firms on the national security list. This may involve banning interconnections with companies utilizing equipment from Huawei and ZTE.

On April 30, the FCC plans an initial vote on this proposal, with further intentions to prevent Chinese firms from providing telecoms services in the U.S., citing past bans and potential new proposals affecting equipment imports, including telecommunications devices and consumer routers.