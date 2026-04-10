Left Menu

FCC Tightens Grip: U.S. Telecom Networks at Risk

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is considering significant limitations on Chinese telecom companies operating within the U.S., citing national security concerns. The FCC may prohibit companies like China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom from interconnecting with American networks, expanding restrictions on telecommunications services and equipment imports from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 04:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 04:14 IST
FCC Tightens Grip: U.S. Telecom Networks at Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is contemplating barring major Chinese telecom firms from operating data centers within the U.S. This move covers notable companies such as China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, due to potential national security risks.

Moreover, the FCC is weighing the possibility of extending the prohibition on American telecom services to certain affiliates of firms on the national security list. This may involve banning interconnections with companies utilizing equipment from Huawei and ZTE.

On April 30, the FCC plans an initial vote on this proposal, with further intentions to prevent Chinese firms from providing telecoms services in the U.S., citing past bans and potential new proposals affecting equipment imports, including telecommunications devices and consumer routers.

TRENDING

1
Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

Trump Challenges Iran's Control Over Hormuz Strait

 United States
2
Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

Judge Slams Pentagon: Unlawful Journalist Ban Rejected Again

 United States
3
Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

Hanwha Aerospace Secures Major K9 Artillery Deal with Finland

 South Korea
4
Meta Pulls Ads Amid Legal Battle Over Social Media Addiction Claims

Meta Pulls Ads Amid Legal Battle Over Social Media Addiction Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026