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AI Alert: Anthropic's Mythos Model Sparks Cybersecurity Concerns

U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve convened a meeting with bank CEOs to address cybersecurity risks from Anthropic's new AI model, Mythos. The model, capable of identifying system weaknesses, has limited availability. The meeting aimed to ensure banks understand and mitigate potential risks the model presents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:18 IST
AI Alert: Anthropic's Mythos Model Sparks Cybersecurity Concerns

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently met with bank CEOs to discuss cyber risks associated with the new AI model, Mythos, developed by Anthropic. Inside sources revealed details of this urgent assembly, emphasizing concerns over its potential to expose cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Anthropic declared that Mythos possesses the ability to find and exploit weaknesses in major operating systems and browsers. The company is in discussions with U.S. officials concerning the model's cyber capabilities. This week's meeting sought to brief the financial sector on Mythos risks, with high-level bank attendance noted.

Access to Mythos is restricted to 40 tech firms, including Microsoft and Google. Bloomberg reported attendance from major bank CEOs, yet some, like JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, were absent. Requests for comments from stakeholders remained unanswered as of the press time.

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