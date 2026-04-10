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MSI Launches Game-Changing Laptops in India

MSI has launched two flagship laptops in India: the Prestige 13 AI+ A3M for professional mobility and the Raider 18 Max HX for high-performance gaming. These laptops highlight MSI's commitment to the Indian market with cutting-edge technology and exclusive launch offers available across major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:59 IST
MSI Launches Game-Changing Laptops in India
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MSI, a renowned global leader in gaming and professional laptops, has unveiled two flagship products in the Indian market. The Prestige 13 AI+ A3M and Raider 18 Max HX are now available, each designed to cater to different user needs, from enterprise mobility to immersive gaming experiences.

The Raider 18 Max HX, a powerhouse for gaming enthusiasts, comes equipped with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU. Priced at INR 589,990, it offers unmatched performance with 64GB DDR5 memory and a 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD, appealing to gamers and power users alike.

The Prestige 13 AI+, priced at INR 154,990, is tailored for mobile professionals seeking portability without compromising on performance. Featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor and Intel® Arc™ graphics, it ensures seamless multitasking and AI-driven productivity. These models are available at MSI Brand Stores in major cities with special launch offers including a complimentary 1-year NordVPN plan and warranty extension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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