Gujarat and Taiwan Forge Industrial Future with Indo-Taiwan Park MoU

The Gujarat government has entered into a significant agreement with Taiwan-based Allegiance International Co Ltd to develop an Indo-Taiwan Industrial Park in the Sanand-Dholera region.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is focused on bolstering investment in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sectors, aiming to draw over Rs 1,000 crore in foreign direct investments and create approximately 12,000 direct jobs within the next five years.

In alignment with the India Semiconductor Mission, this initiative is set to enhance the state's burgeoning role as a hub for high-tech manufacturing, particularly in sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, and supply chains.