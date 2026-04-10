OpenAI's ChatGPT Faces New Regulatory Challenges Under EU's Digital Services Act
OpenAI's ChatGPT is expected to be classified as a very large search engine under the European Union's Digital Services Act, leading to stricter regulations. The EU is reviewing available user data, but OpenAI has yet to comment on this development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:05 IST
OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, is on the brink of being classified as a very large search engine, which would subject it to increased scrutiny under the European Union's Digital Services Act, Handelsblatt reported on Friday.
The classification, pending review by the EU Commission, could force OpenAI to navigate stricter regulatory waters, potentially affecting how it operates across the European region.
While Handelsblatt sought comments from OpenAI, the company opted not to comment on the situation. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the EU Commission indicated that user data remains under examination.