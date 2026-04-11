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Tesla's Self-Driving Software Gets Green Light in Netherlands

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Supervised software received approval from Dutch regulators, marking its first regulatory clearance in Europe. This development could lead to broader acceptance across the continent, supporting Tesla's growth strategy focused on self-driving technology. Already available in the U.S., the software faces various challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 03:39 IST
Tesla's Self-Driving Software Gets Green Light in Netherlands
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In a significant move for its European operations, Tesla announced the approval of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised software by Dutch regulators. This marks the first instance of regulatory sign-off for such technology in Europe, potentially paving the way for further adoption across the continent.

"FSD Supervised has been approved in the Netherlands and will be rolling out shortly," Tesla stated on the social media platform X. The company sees wider European acceptance of FSD as critical to its growth strategy, leveraging the promise of AI-driven self-driving capabilities to boost revenue.

While already available in the U.S., where it faces consumer lawsuits and federal review, Tesla's software could provide a vital boost in Europe. The company has faced challenges such as aging EV models and reputational issues related to Elon Musk's political views.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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