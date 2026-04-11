Tesla's Self-Driving Triumph: Dutch Approval Sets Stage for EU Expansion

The Netherlands has made history as the first European nation to approve Tesla's Full Self-Driving Supervised program for use on highways and city streets, albeit requiring human supervision. This groundbreaking decision is pivotal for the automaker's growth strategy, as the software is central to Tesla's future revenue ambitions.

This approval follows over 18 months of rigorous testing and analysis by the Dutch vehicle authority, RDW. Tesla's unique AI-driven system can control steering, braking, and acceleration, differentiating it from other 'hands-free' driving technologies. RDW asserts that the new technology contributes positively to road safety.

Tesla anticipates that this approval will boost European sales, which have recently lagged. The company aims for EU-wide adoption, with the technology soon rolling out in the Netherlands. European nations will vote on the application's EU-wide status this summer, potentially changing the landscape of autonomous driving in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)