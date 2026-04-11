Digital Transformation at Toll Plazas: FASTag and UPI Revolutionize Payments
The Indian government has mandated digital payment methods, namely FASTag and UPI, for all toll fee collections nationwide, effective Saturday. This initiative aims at enhancing efficiency and transparency. However, states involved in assembly polls are exempt from this change owing to the Model Code of Conduct.
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In a move aimed at bolstering efficiency and transparency, the Indian government has announced that all toll plaza payments across the nation will now be conducted through digital channels such as FASTag and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), starting Saturday.
According to an official statement, this transition is a pivotal step for streamlining toll collections. However, the statement noted that the rule will not apply to the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and West Bengal, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry, due to the current enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct amid ongoing assembly elections.
This initiative underscores the government's commitment to technology-driven solutions, fostering a more efficient and transparent toll collection system across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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