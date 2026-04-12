Russia Unveils Soyuz-5: A New Era in Space Launches

Russia has announced that its new Soyuz-5 launch vehicle is undergoing final tests and is now "absolutely ready" for deployment in space missions. Dmitry Bakanov, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, briefed President Vladimir Putin about the rocket as Russia commemorates the 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic spaceflight.

The Soyuz-5 is the first new launch vehicle Russia has developed since 2014. According to Bakanov, the Soyuz-5 is part of a collaborative effort with Kazakhstan, known as the Baiterek project, and is currently being thoroughly tested. The rocket has already been placed in a vertical position for examination of its components.

Slated to replace the Zenit rockets, the two-stage Soyuz-5 can transport payloads of up to 17 metric tonnes into orbit from Kazakhstan's Baikonur space center. President Putin commented that, despite prior issues in the space sector, the industry now stands on more solid ground.