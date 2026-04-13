Artemis II: Uniting America Through Space Exploration

In a momentous week for space exploration, Russia's Soyuz-5 rocket is reportedly ready for space projects, according to Dmitry Bakanov, head of Roscosmos, who shared the news with President Vladimir Putin. This announcement aligns with the 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic space flight.

Meanwhile, NASA's Artemis II mission has captivated the nation as its astronauts completed a near 10-day mission around the moon. The crew safely returned, splashing down in the Pacific, marking the return of human exploration around the moon after more than fifty years. The event has sparked interest across the U.S.

Notably, Naia Butler-Craig is influencing the next generation through her journey from aspiring astronaut to NASA aerospace engineer. Meeting Victor Glover, renowned for being the first Black man to pilot a spacecraft around the moon, underscores the mission's inspirational impact, uniting a politically divided nation in wonder.