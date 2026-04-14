Historic Milestones in Space: From Soyuz-5 Readiness to Artemis II's Moon Mission

Russia's new launch vehicle, Soyuz-5, is in the final testing phase and deemed ready for future space projects, according to Dmitry Bakanov of Roscosmos. The announcement coincides with the anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic space flight.

Naia Butler-Craig, an aerospace engineer from NASA, draws inspiration from Mae Jemison and Victor Glover, pioneering Black astronauts. Her career trajectory continues to motivate millions, particularly in the space industry.

The Artemis II mission ended successfully as the crew returned safely to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. This mission marks a historic achievement as it is the first human voyage to encircle the moon in over 50 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)