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Historic Milestones in Space: From Soyuz-5 Readiness to Artemis II's Moon Mission

The latest in space news highlights the readiness of Russia's Soyuz-5 launch vehicle, Naia Butler-Craig's inspiration from Black astronauts, and the successful return of Artemis II after a moon mission, marking significant moments in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 02:28 IST
Historic Milestones in Space: From Soyuz-5 Readiness to Artemis II's Moon Mission
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Russia's new launch vehicle, Soyuz-5, is in the final testing phase and deemed ready for future space projects, according to Dmitry Bakanov of Roscosmos. The announcement coincides with the anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic space flight.

Naia Butler-Craig, an aerospace engineer from NASA, draws inspiration from Mae Jemison and Victor Glover, pioneering Black astronauts. Her career trajectory continues to motivate millions, particularly in the space industry.

The Artemis II mission ended successfully as the crew returned safely to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. This mission marks a historic achievement as it is the first human voyage to encircle the moon in over 50 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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