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DigiFortex: Achieving CREST Accreditation in Record Time

DigiFortex, a Bengaluru-born cybersecurity firm, rapidly secured CREST accreditation within five years of its founding. This milestone, achieved without external funding or debt, positions DigiFortex among elite cybersecurity organizations with rigorous standards. Its advisory board includes global cybersecurity leaders, underscoring its commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital risk assurance and compliance services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:59 IST
DigiFortex: Achieving CREST Accreditation in Record Time

DigiFortex, a cybersecurity firm launched in Bengaluru in 2021, has achieved the prestigious CREST accreditation in a short span of five years. This accomplishment underscores the company's commitment to maintaining rigorous cybersecurity standards without relying on external funding or accruing debt.

The CREST accreditation, attained in February 2026, aligns DigiFortex with top-tier firms recognized for meeting high standards required by regulators in the UK, Singapore, and EU. The recognition distinguishes DigiFortex from competitors, many of whom took much longer to achieve such standings.

Guided by an advisory board of renowned global cybersecurity leaders and tech entrepreneurs, DigiFortex continually advances its offerings. Trusted by major global enterprises, the company provides extensive cybersecurity services, including penetration testing and AI security, to safeguard clients worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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