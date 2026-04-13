Pioneering Journeys: New Milestones in Space Exploration

The space frontier takes another significant leap with the announcement that Russia's new Soyuz-5 launch vehicle is poised for its inaugural launch. Dmitry Bakanov, head of Roscosmos, has reassured that the rocket is 'absolutely ready' for future space missions as he presented to President Vladimir Putin.

Inspiring a new generation, Naia Butler-Craig, a determined aerospace engineer since the age of 12, draws inspiration from pioneer Mae Jemison. Her encounter with Victor Glover, who is set to be the first Black man to pilot a spacecraft around the moon, highlights a legacy of Black excellence in space exploration.

NASA's Artemis II mission has returned safely to Earth, marking a historic stride in space travel. The spacecraft and its crew completed a 10-day journey around the moon, achieving an unprecedented distance of 252,756 miles from Earth, signaling a triumphant return to deep-space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)