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Capturing the Cosmos: Inside Artemis II's Remarkable Lunar Photography

Professional photography instructors Paul Reichert and Katrina Willoughby trained Artemis II astronauts to photograph the moon and Earth during a historic lunar flyby. Using Nikon D5 and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the crew captured stunning celestial imagery, overcoming technical challenges in space to share instant digital photos with Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:21 IST
Capturing the Cosmos: Inside Artemis II's Remarkable Lunar Photography
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Professional photography instructors Paul Reichert and Katrina Willoughby have played a crucial role in training Artemis II astronauts to capture breathtaking images of the moon and Earth during a historic lunar flyby. The photographs, taken using Nikon D5 and iPhone 17 Pro Max, have captivated both the public and experts alike.

The mission crew, led by pilot Victor Glover, underwent extensive training to master the art of space photography, utilizing tools designed for the rigors of space exploration. The Nikon D5 camera, known for its durability and performance in low light, proved invaluable in documenting the lunar journey amidst the challenges of space conditions.

Among the photos captured were detailed images of the moon's far side and Earth rising behind the lunar horizon. Thanks to digital technology, these pictures were shared almost instantaneously with audiences on Earth, a stark contrast to the long waits for developed film in past lunar missions. The excitement at mission control during the April lunar flyby was palpable as images streamed live from space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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