Left Menu

Amazon Expands Satellite Ventures with Globalstar Acquisition

Amazon has announced its acquisition of Globalstar in an $11.57 billion deal to strengthen its satellite business, aiming to compete with SpaceX's Starlink. Globalstar's shareholders have options for cash or Amazon stock. Amazon plans to deploy 3,200 satellites by 2029 to bolster its network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:41 IST
Amazon Expands Satellite Ventures with Globalstar Acquisition

Amazon.com has announced a significant $11.57 billion acquisition of satellite company Globalstar, marking a major step forward in its burgeoning satellite business as it vies to challenge SpaceX's Starlink.

Following media reports about this potential deal, Globalstar's shares experienced a notable rise of over 9% in premarket trading, having already gained more than 6% in the past two weeks. Last year, the company's stock nearly doubled in value and saw an approximate 12% increase this year before news of the acquisition.

Under the terms of the agreement, Globalstar's shareholders can opt for either $90 in cash or 0.3210 shares of Amazon stock per Globalstar share. This acquisition allows Amazon to push forward with its goal of deploying around 3,200 satellites in low Earth orbit by 2029, meeting a regulatory requirement to have half of them operational by July 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India U17 Women's Team Faces Tough Loss Against Russia

India U17 Women's Team Faces Tough Loss Against Russia

 Russia
2
Nation's willpower is equally important along with military strength for ensuring security: NSA Ajit Doval in Gandhinagar.

Nation's willpower is equally important along with military strength for ens...

 India
3
Geopolitical Tensions Rise Amid US-Iran Talks and Global Economic Impact

Geopolitical Tensions Rise Amid US-Iran Talks and Global Economic Impact

 Egypt
4
Geopolitical Tensions Disrupt Global Business Plans

Geopolitical Tensions Disrupt Global Business Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI exposes invisible microplastics polluting the world’s oceans

Technical fixes alone can't solve AI alignment and ethics challenges

Hidden risks in classroom AI: Bias, errors, and opaque systems

Blind trust in AI models could lead to flawed decisions across industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026