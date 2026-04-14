Securing the Future: SISA Launches Pioneer Quantum Security Certification

SISA, a leading global cybersecurity firm specializing in the payments sector, announced the launch of its Certified Quantum Security Professional (CQSP) programme on World Quantum Day. The company calls it the world's first ANAB-accredited certification in quantum security, underlining its commitment to leading in cybersecurity advancements.

This programme is strategically designed to equip professionals and organizations with the necessary skills to navigate the impending quantum computing era, which threatens traditional encryption methods. Countries worldwide are preparing for this shift, aiming for adoption of post-quantum cryptography by 2035. The certification aligns with these global timelines, addressing urgent cybersecurity needs.

The initiative also supports India's National Quantum Mission. JBV Reddy, from India's Ministry of Science and Technology, stressed its importance in strengthening the nation's cybersecurity framework. SISA anticipates a transformative impact on global payment systems, which heavily depend on encryption. The company's CEO, Dharshan Shanthamurthy, emphasizes that transitioning to quantum-safe cryptography represents a fundamental change in cybersecurity strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)