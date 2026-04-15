Wipro Expands AI Capabilities with Alpha Net Consulting Acquisition

Wipro, an IT services giant, announced its intention to acquire select customer contracts from Alpha Net Consulting for a sum of up to USD 70.8 million, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

This strategic acquisition is projected to bolster Wipro's AI-enhanced and consultancy-oriented application service capabilities by granting access to Alpha Net's esteemed clientele and their associated workforce.

The transaction, set to finalize by June 30, 2026, represents a significant move for Wipro, promising to open up new avenues for growth and service expansion.