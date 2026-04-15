Revolutionizing Customer Interaction: Gupshup's Superagent Redefines AI Engagement

Gupshup, a leading player in conversational AI, has unveiled Superagent, a cutting-edge autonomous AI agent designed to scale customer conversations across all major messaging and voice channels. This innovative solution acts as a comprehensive orchestrator for customer experiences, bridging the gap between interaction and revenue generation for businesses.

Built on Gupshup's robust cPaaS infrastructure, Superagent leverages deep domain expertise and engagement metrics to offer businesses a full spectrum solution. It autonomously manages workflows, makes context-aware decisions, and customizes interactions for diverse sectors – from fintech in Brazil to real estate in the Middle East.

Additionally, Gupshup is launching Superclaw, a self-hosted variant for SMEs and enterprises prioritizing data sovereignty. Superagent is operational in beta, promising drastic reductions in cost and time while enhancing customer conversions by up to 25%. With this launch, Gupshup aims to transform how businesses approach customer engagement globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)