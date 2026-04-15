Revolutionizing IT: Ailoitte's AI Velocity Pods Break New Ground

In a groundbreaking move, Ailoitte, an AI-native product engineering firm, has unveiled the AI Velocity Pods. This novel model challenges the longstanding time-and-materials billing approach in the IT services sector.

AI Velocity Pods, pairing autonomous AI agents with seasoned human engineers, promise product delivery timelines reduced from several months to mere weeks, while offering fixed pricing.

This model signifies a strategic shift in an industry expected to hit a $6 trillion mark in IT spending, focusing on efficiency and outcome-based engagements rather than traditional effort-driven models.

(With inputs from agencies.)