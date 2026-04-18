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AI Firm Anthropic and White House Seek Common Ground Amid Cybersecurity Fears

The Trump administration and AI firm Anthropic discussed collaboration after past disputes over AI model use. Their focus was on cybersecurity, innovation, and safety amid fears of increased cyberattack capabilities. Anthropic's new model, Mythos, poses significant threats, especially to vulnerable sectors like banking, leading to reevaluation of collaborative approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 04:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 04:27 IST
AI Firm Anthropic and White House Seek Common Ground Amid Cybersecurity Fears
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In a significant diplomatic move, the Trump administration and the AI firm Anthropic have explored potential collaboration, dissipating tensions from earlier disputes regarding the ethical use of AI models. The Friday meeting, held in response to the growing concern over cybersecurity threats, marks a potential path toward rebuilding trust between the Pentagon and Anthropic.

The meeting comes as policymakers and industries worldwide rush to comprehend the implications of Anthropic's new AI model, Mythos. This model's potential to facilitate complex cyberattacks, especially against vulnerable banking systems, has led to high-level discussions with officials from the U.S., Canada, and Britain. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined in these critical talks with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and White House staff.

Despite past disputes with the U.S. government over AI usage limitations, Anthropic voiced a willingness to collaborate on cybersecurity and AI leadership. The firm's latest initiative, Project Glasswing, aims to address vulnerabilities before Mythos is fully released, highlighting a collaborative approach to AI safety and innovation, crucial in today's technological landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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