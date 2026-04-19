Robots Take the Lead: Racing into the Future

In a remarkable demonstration of technology's rapid evolution, humanoid robots outran human competitors in a half-marathon held in Beijing. This event marked a pivotal achievement for robotics enthusiasts and the broader technology sector.

Significantly, the number of robot teams increased dramatically, improving both in speed and autonomy. The winning robot, developed by Honor, shattered existing records with a finish of 50 minutes and 26 seconds, underscoring advances in robotic agility and AI.

Despite the substantial showcase of robotic prowess, experts suggested the transition to widespread industrial applications remains challenging. Nonetheless, the race exemplified progress towards integrating AI into various sectors, promising potential shifts in future manufacturing processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)