Odisha Sets the Stage for India's Semiconductor Success with 3D Glass Chip Packaging Unit

In a historic stride for India's semiconductor endeavors, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the country's first advanced 3D glass chip packaging unit in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

This cutting-edge project, celebrated as a quantum leap in India's industrial landscape, underscores Odisha's strategic pivot towards next-generation industries, blending high-value manufacturing with innovative technology.

The facility, approved by the central government with a budget of approximately Rs 1,943 crore, is set to create approximately 2,500 jobs, producing 50 million assembled units annually for sectors like aerospace, defense, AI, and 5G technologies.