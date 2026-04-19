Left Menu

Odisha Sets the Stage for India's Semiconductor Success with 3D Glass Chip Packaging Unit

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, launched India's first advanced 3D glass chip packaging unit in Bhubaneswar. This groundbreaking project marks India's entry into advanced semiconductor technology, promising substantial employment opportunities and elevating Odisha's status in global electronics manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:54 IST
Odisha Sets the Stage for India's Semiconductor Success with 3D Glass Chip Packaging Unit
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic stride for India's semiconductor endeavors, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the country's first advanced 3D glass chip packaging unit in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

This cutting-edge project, celebrated as a quantum leap in India's industrial landscape, underscores Odisha's strategic pivot towards next-generation industries, blending high-value manufacturing with innovative technology.

The facility, approved by the central government with a budget of approximately Rs 1,943 crore, is set to create approximately 2,500 jobs, producing 50 million assembled units annually for sectors like aerospace, defense, AI, and 5G technologies.

TRENDING

1
Rajnath Singh Blasts DMK and Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

Rajnath Singh Blasts DMK and Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

 India
2
Tragedy on the Chenab: Infant Drowns Amid Protest for Bridge Restoration

Tragedy on the Chenab: Infant Drowns Amid Protest for Bridge Restoration

 India
3
Trump's Ultimatum: Power Play in Iran Negotiations

Trump's Ultimatum: Power Play in Iran Negotiations

 United States
4
Man Accused of Vigilante Justice in Jharkhand Molestation Case

Man Accused of Vigilante Justice in Jharkhand Molestation Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026