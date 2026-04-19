Odisha Sets the Stage for India's Semiconductor Success with 3D Glass Chip Packaging Unit
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, launched India's first advanced 3D glass chip packaging unit in Bhubaneswar. This groundbreaking project marks India's entry into advanced semiconductor technology, promising substantial employment opportunities and elevating Odisha's status in global electronics manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
In a historic stride for India's semiconductor endeavors, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the country's first advanced 3D glass chip packaging unit in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
This cutting-edge project, celebrated as a quantum leap in India's industrial landscape, underscores Odisha's strategic pivot towards next-generation industries, blending high-value manufacturing with innovative technology.
The facility, approved by the central government with a budget of approximately Rs 1,943 crore, is set to create approximately 2,500 jobs, producing 50 million assembled units annually for sectors like aerospace, defense, AI, and 5G technologies.
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