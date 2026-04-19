Blue Origin’s Historic New Glenn Booster Landing: A New Era in Space Rivalry

In a significant milestone for Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, the New Glenn rocket booster achieved a successful landing post-launch, indicating the company's strengthened position in the space sector. The operation took place on Sunday, with the rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at approximately 7:25 a.m. ET, carrying AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 into low-Earth orbit.

This accomplishment underscores Blue Origin's growing rivalry with Elon Musk's SpaceX, as both firms eagerly vie for dominance in reusable rocket technology. The successful reuse of the booster, fittingly dubbed 'Never Tell Me the Odds,' marks a leap forward in Blue Origin's endeavors against the established prowess of SpaceX's Falcon 9 capabilities.

As New Glenn opens up new prospects in the commercial launch market, the reusable rocket epitomizes forward-thinking in space exploration. The vehicle, primed for future missions, is designed to support NASA's ambitions of returning humans to the moon, competing alongside SpaceX's Starship-based systems. The evolving competition between these space giants promises to spur rapid advancements in space tech over the coming decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)