IndiaAI Mission Brings AIKosh Programme to Chitkara University

The IndiaAI Mission has expanded its outreach to students with the AIKosh University Engagement Programme at Chitkara University in Punjab, introducing young learners to India's growing artificial intelligence ecosystem and the national digital resources available for AI research and innovation.

Organised under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the programme brought together more than 250 students for expert sessions, live demonstrations and practical learning activities designed to build AI skills and encourage wider participation in the country's AI ecosystem.

Students Introduced to India's National AI Platform

The AIKosh University Engagement Programme is part of the IndiaAI Mission, which was approved by the Government in March 2024 to strengthen India's position in artificial intelligence through innovation, responsible development and indigenous technology.

At the event, students explored AIKosh, the country's unified AI data platform that provides access to more than 14,000 datasets, 300 AI models and 30 toolkits. Participants also received hands-on experience with the AIKosh Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Software Development Kit (SDK), which allow users to discover datasets and AI models using natural language, making advanced AI resources easier to access for developers, researchers and beginners alike.

Building an AI-Ready Workforce

IndiaAI Mission Director Md. Y. Safirulla said the initiative reflects the Government's vision of making artificial intelligence accessible to everyone while supporting innovation that benefits people and society. He said the University Engagement Programme will continue reaching institutions across the country to showcase the different components of India's expanding AI ecosystem and encourage greater student participation.

Chitkara University President and Co-founder Dr. Madhu Chitkara said the collaboration will help prepare students for emerging technologies by providing practical exposure to AI tools and responsible AI development. She added that access to national AI resources will enable students to develop skills that contribute to India's ambition of becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence.

Encouraging Research and Real-World Innovation

As part of the next phase of the programme, students will be encouraged to contribute datasets through AIKosh's open-source community and the university's institutional profile on the platform. They will also have opportunities to improve existing datasets and develop proof-of-concept AI applications that address real-world public challenges.

Outstanding student contributions may receive future recognition, creating opportunities for young innovators to move from AI learning to research and practical problem-solving. The IndiaAI Mission said it will continue expanding the AIKosh University Engagement Programme nationwide, helping universities build AI-focused communities while promoting responsible and inclusive adoption of artificial intelligence across the country.