Digital India Drives Connectivity, Jobs and AI Growth

The Digital India programme has transformed the country's digital landscape over the past decade by expanding internet access, strengthening digital public infrastructure and creating new opportunities in technology, innovation and employment, the government told the Lok Sabha.

In a written reply submitted on 5 August 2026, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said the initiative, launched in July 2015, continues to focus on three key goals: building robust digital infrastructure, delivering government services digitally and equipping citizens with the skills needed to participate in a technology-driven economy.

Digital connectivity reaches more people

The government said internet and telecom access has grown rapidly under the Digital India programme. Telephone connections increased from 93.3 crore in March 2014 to more than 133 crore by March 2026, while internet subscribers rose from 25.15 crore to 109.27 crore during the same period.

The BharatNet project has played a major role in expanding broadband access to rural India. As of June 2026, 2.21 lakh Gram Panchayats had been made service-ready, with operational Points of Presence in 80,472 Gram Panchayats. Mobile connectivity has also improved through the Digital Bharat Nidhi-funded programme, under which 24,784 mobile towers have been commissioned nationwide. Lower data prices, which have fallen from ₹269 per GB in 2014 to around ₹8–10 per GB, have made internet access more affordable for millions of users.

Digital services become part of everyday life

The government highlighted the growing use of Digital Public Infrastructure to simplify access to public services and financial transactions. More than 1.44 billion Aadhaar numbers have been issued, while Aadhaar-linked Direct Benefit Transfer schemes have delivered over ₹52 lakh crore directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts across 318 schemes implemented by 56 ministries.

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) now serves 55.49 crore users, 6.5 crore merchants and 731 banks, accounting for 85% of digital payments in India and nearly half of all real-time digital payments globally. DigiLocker has attracted 71.66 crore registered users, while UMANG offers 2,575 digital services. The e-Sanjeevani telemedicine platform has provided healthcare consultations to more than 48 crore patients, and over 5.01 lakh Common Services Centres continue delivering digital services across urban and rural India.

Skilling, startups and AI receive a boost

The government said Digital India has placed strong emphasis on building digital skills and supporting technology-led entrepreneurship. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA), more than 6.39 crore people have received digital literacy training. FutureSkills Prime has registered over 34 lakh candidates, with more than 23 lakh completing technology-related courses, while NIELIT continues to provide digital education through 56 centres and a network of over 9,000 partner institutes.

India's IT and ITeS industry generated an estimated USD 283 billion in revenue during FY25, with more than 2,100 Global Capability Centres employing around 26 lakh professionals. The government has also established 73 Software Technology Parks of India centres, most of them located in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, alongside the GENESIS scheme to support around 1,600 technology startups.

The IndiaAI Mission, approved in March 2024 with an outlay of ₹10,371.92 crore, continues to support indigenous AI models, computing infrastructure, startup financing, AI skills development and responsible artificial intelligence through seven dedicated pillars.

Cyber security and data protection strengthened

The government said Digital India is backed by stronger cyber security and data protection measures through institutions such as CERT-In, the National Cyber Coordination Centre, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre. Public awareness campaigns continue to educate citizens about cyber hygiene and online safety through dedicated digital platforms.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 have established a comprehensive framework for safeguarding personal data while supporting responsible digital innovation. The government said these measures are intended to build a secure, trusted and citizen-focused digital ecosystem that continues to support India's technological growth.