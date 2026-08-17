ByteDance and MPA Join Forces to Enhance AI Copyright Protection

In a significant development, ByteDance and the Motion Picture Association (MPA) have entered into an agreement to enhance copyright safeguards for the Chinese tech giant's AI video and image-generation models. This agreement was announced on Monday, aiming to address ongoing intellectual property concerns.

The collaboration focuses on ByteDance's Seedance and Seedream models, which were previously subject to scrutiny from the MPA. Earlier this year, in February, the Hollywood trade group had issued a cease-and-desist letter, challenging ByteDance's handling of intellectual property related to these innovative tools.

The deal marks a crucial step toward ensuring that ByteDance’s AI models adhere to robust copyright standards, reflecting the growing emphasis on protecting creative rights in the fast-evolving digital content sphere.