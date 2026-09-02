Africa’s TVET Overhaul Targets the Missing Link Between Skills and Jobs

Africa's ambition to build a workforce capable of supporting industrial growth, technological change and expanding employment opportunities is moving from policy design to implementation. Governments and training institutions are now beginning the difficult task of translating the African Union's Continental TVET Strategy 2025–2034 into national systems that connect vocational education more closely with real labour-market demand.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is emerging as an important implementation partner in that process, supporting reforms ranging from apprenticeships and recognition of prior learning to labour-market information systems, institutional capacity and green skills. However, the success of the strategy will ultimately depend less on how many reforms are announced than on whether training systems can consistently lead workers toward productive employment and decent work.

The Policy Blueprint Is Ready; Delivery Is the Hard Part

The Continental TVET Strategy gives African countries a common framework for developing vocational education systems that are more inclusive, coordinated and responsive to changing economies. Its four foundations span policy, governance and finance; quality and inclusion; partnerships and knowledge; and institutional development and innovation, placing employment and productivity at the centre of skills policy.

The architecture is significant because many of the problems confronting skills systems are interconnected. Expanding training capacity achieves little if qualifications are poorly recognised, employers remain disconnected from curriculum design, or governments lack reliable information about where jobs and skills shortages are actually emerging.

The challenge is not simply to expand technical education but to build an ecosystem in which training providers, governments, employers and workers are responding to the same economic signals. That requires institutions capable of updating programmes as labour markets change rather than producing qualifications that remain detached from employment opportunities.

The scale of existing activity suggests that this transition is already underway. ILO-supported skills and lifelong-learning initiatives reached more than 250,000 people across 30 African countries during 2024–25, while 12 countries updated skills or TVET policies and ten advanced apprenticeship reforms. Those figures demonstrate substantial policy activity, but the next measure of progress will be whether reforms improve employment pathways, productivity and job quality.

Africa's Skills Problem Is Increasingly a Labour-Market Problem

One of the most important shifts embedded in the continental strategy is the growing emphasis on linking training directly with economic demand. Vocational education can expand rapidly while still leaving workers poorly positioned for employment if programmes are not aligned with sectors generating jobs, investment and productivity growth.

Tanzania's approach illustrates this concern. Twaha Adam Twaha of the country's National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training has stressed the importance of aligning TVET policies and programmes with sectors that offer stronger prospects for employment and economic transformation, while building closer collaboration between employers and training institutions.

Employers and training systems often operate on different timelines. Businesses respond to technology, market conditions and changing production methods relatively quickly, while education programmes, qualification frameworks and public institutions can take much longer to adapt.

Closing that gap requires more than periodic curriculum reform. Labour-market information needs to influence course design, apprenticeship opportunities need to connect trainees with workplaces, and employers must have confidence that qualifications accurately reflect workers' capabilities.

This is where the ILO's tripartite structure could become particularly relevant. By working with governments alongside employers' and workers' organisations, the institution can help create channels through which labour-market needs are translated into training policy while ensuring that skills development remains connected to standards of decent work.

Recognising Informal Skills Could Reshape Who Benefits

Formal training institutions represent only one route through which workers acquire skills. Across labour markets where people learn trades and occupations through employment, informal apprenticeships or practical experience, the absence of recognised certification can leave capable workers effectively invisible within formal qualification systems.

Recognition of prior learning, or RPL, seeks to address this gap by allowing competencies acquired outside conventional classrooms to be assessed and formally recognised. Tanzania has identified certification and recognition of prior learning as important areas for further support, particularly for workers whose skills were acquired in the informal economy.

Malawi offers another example of how the concept is moving into national policy. Participants highlighted the ILO's role in promoting recognition of prior learning alongside the Decent Work Agenda, while also pointing to the need for continued progress on quality apprenticeships and green skills.

If implemented effectively, recognition systems could help bridge the divide between skills people possess and qualifications employers can verify. But credibility will be essential: employers must trust assessment standards, workers need accessible pathways to certification, and institutions must ensure that recognition does not become another bureaucratic process detached from actual workplace competence.

Better labour-market intelligence will be equally important. Malawi's developing Labour Market Information System is designed to centralise statistics for workforce planning and evidence-based policymaking, with more than 200 indicators covering employment, unemployment, wages, education and skills being developed and populated with verified national data.

The Real Scorecard Will Be Jobs, Not Strategies

The most difficult stage of Africa's TVET agenda begins once continental commitments encounter national budgets, institutional capacity and competing policy priorities. Governments will have to determine which reforms receive funding, which sectors are prioritised, how apprenticeship systems are regulated and how responsibilities are divided among ministries, employers, training providers and qualification authorities.

This creates a significant risk of fragmentation. Countries may adopt elements of the continental strategy without creating the institutional links required to make them work together, leaving apprenticeship programmes, certification systems and labour-market databases operating as separate initiatives rather than parts of an integrated skills system.

Financing will be another decisive test. The strategy itself recognises governance and finance as fundamental pillars, while the implementation discussion has stressed the need to convert policy commitments into sustained investment and fragmented interventions into coherent national and continental systems.

There is also an inclusion challenge. The strategy places quality and inclusion among its core foundations, but the ultimate test will be whether opportunities reach people who traditionally struggle to enter formal training and employment systems, including those whose capabilities were developed outside conventional education pathways.

The coming years should therefore be judged by a different set of indicators than policy adoption alone. The number of people completing apprenticeships, obtaining recognised qualifications, moving into productive employment and accessing better-quality work will reveal far more about the effectiveness of reform than the number of strategies formally aligned with continental objectives.

Africa now has a common direction for reshaping technical and vocational education. What happens next will determine whether that framework becomes an administrative exercise or the foundation of labour-market institutions capable of responding to economic change.