Tiger Woods loses driving licence for five years after pleading guilty to reckless driving

Golf legend Tiger Woods will have his driver's licence suspended for five years after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving as part of a deal that allows him to avoid jail time in connection with his March arrest for driving under the influence, reported CBS Sports. Woods appeared in a Martin County court on Wednesday and changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. Under the agreement, the 15-time major champion will also pay a fine and face jail time if he violates the terms of the deal.

The 50-year-old was initially charged with a misdemeanour DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test following a rollover crash near his home on Jupiter Island. Officers at the scene determined that Woods showed signs of impairment. Although he submitted to a Breathalyser test that recorded a 0.0 reading, authorities said their observations indicated he was impaired by medication or another substance. Woods refused to undergo a urinalysis test.

Following his arrest, Woods largely stayed away from the public spotlight. He announced in April that he would miss the Masters while seeking treatment outside the United States and subsequently did not compete during the PGA Tour season. The March incident was Woods' fourth known car accident since 2009. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving after being arrested on a DUI charge in Jupiter when police found him asleep behind the wheel of a parked vehicle. He completed a DUI diversion programme and 50 hours of community service as part of that agreement.

Woods also suffered serious leg injuries in a rollover crash in Southern California in February 2021. Authorities found no evidence of impairment or intoxication in that incident. Unlike the 2021 crash, Woods did not report any physical injuries after the March accident. However, the incident effectively ended his hopes of returning to competitive golf during the 2026 PGA Tour season.

Before the crash, Woods had been working on his fitness and golf swing following his latest back surgery as he targeted another comeback. He had competed in the TGL Finals and was considering participating in the 2026 Masters. Instead, Woods' involvement in golf this season was largely limited to work away from competition, including his role on a PGA Tour committee working on the circuit's planned two-series structure for 2028 and a revamped Tour Championship.

The plea agreement brings the criminal case arising from the March crash closer to a conclusion, while Woods faces a five-year suspension of his driving licence. (ANI)