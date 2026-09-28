WhatsApp is redesigning Android app with new navigation bar, Meta AI integration: Report 

WhatsApp is redesigning its Android app, with the navigation bar set for a new look and Meta AI expected to become part of the bar instead of appearing as a floating button.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 19:49 IST
WhatsApp is redesigning Android app with new navigation bar, Meta AI integration: Report 
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI

WhatsApp is redesigning its Android app, with the navigation bar set for a new look and Meta AI expected to become part of the bar instead of appearing as a floating button. According to GSM Arena, the redesign is still in an early development stage, and the current version is not considered final.

Images from the development build obtained by GSM Arena, show the Meta AI button appearing in two different locations, indicating that the placement is still being worked on. The new navigation bar is expected to have a more oval-shaped and transparent appearance.

The design also appears to take some cues from WhatsApp's iOS interface, although the Android version does not appear to use the same level of transparency. A dark mode version of the redesigned navigation bar is also in development.

The early design was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.38.10, which is currently available to users enrolled in the app's beta programme. However, the redesign is not yet ready for a public rollout.

As per GSM Arena, development could continue for several more weeks before WhatsApp reaches a version that is suitable for wider release. (ANI)

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