Elon Musk says "Instagram is for girls", sparks online reactions

Recently, an X user Geiger Capital shared that he had deleted his Instagram account, describing the platform as an app “made for women”. This post caught Musk's attention as he responded to it, saying, “Instagram is for girls.”

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 20:07 IST
Elon Musk says "Instagram is for girls", sparks online reactions
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

X owner Elon Musk appears to have reignited his long-running rivalry with fellow tech entrepreneur and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Recently, an X user Geiger Capital shared that he had deleted his Instagram account, describing the platform as an app “made for women”. This post caught Musk's attention as he responded to it, saying, “Instagram is for girls.”

His statement sparked a wave of reactions online, with some users disagreeing with and criticising the remark. "Damn is social media based on gender now ?" a netizen wrote.

"Elon, I'm a huge fan but you don't get it. Yes, IG is 'for girls' but it's girls (especially attractive ones) who dictate cultural and social trends. IG is now the most powerful dating and aesthetic platform. X has no real relevance in the broader cultural ecosystem," another social media user commented. Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 in a USD 44 billion deal and took control of the social media platform on October 27, 2022. The platform was later rebranded as X in July 2023.

Even in May, Musk made similar remarks, which sparked a row on social media. "Obviously. Sometimes grown men send me their Instagram profiles and I’m like are you transitioning or what?" he wrote on X.

Since 2023, year after year, Musk has made such remarks against the Meta-owned platform, which were criticised by many as sexist and offensive. (ANI)

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