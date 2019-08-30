International Development News
Development News Edition
Lenovo launches Legion Y740, Legion Y540 to deliver next-level gaming experience

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 30-08-2019 22:44 IST
Lenovo launches Legion Y740, Legion Y540 to deliver next-level gaming experience

Image Credit: Practice.net

PC major Lenovo recently unveiled a new range of gaming laptops under its gaming brand Legion, designed specifically for hardcore gamers. Designed after taking feedbacks from gamers, the stylish Legion Y740 and Legion Y540 laptops strike a perfect balance between epic gaming performance and practical portability.

Legion Y740

The Lenovo Legion Y740 houses a 15.6-inch FHD display with 1920X1080-pixels resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 72 percent color gamut, Dolby Vision, 500 nits of brightness and an IPS Antiglare screen. The game-centric Y740 laptop is powered by the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H Processor to deliver near-perfect gaming immersion, coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU that brings you a never-seen-before graphics experience. It also includes fully customizable RGB lighting behind the keyboard and inside the thermal venting for a fun and immersive experience.

Image Credit: Practice.net

The Lenovo Legion Y740 comes with 1TB SSD, 16GB DDR4 (2X8 GB) memory which can be further upgraded up to 32GB and packs a 57 Wh battery that lasts up to 5 hrs. It is also equipped with Dolby Atmos Speaker System with Dolby Sound Radar for breakthrough moving audio.

Legion Y540

The Lenovo Legion Y540 sports a near-edgeless 15-inch FHD display with up to 144 Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness, and an IPS Antiglare screen and is powered by the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H Processor that delivers a breathtakingly immersive desktop-caliber gaming experience. It integrates NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GDDR6 GPU that bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading.

Image Credit: Practice.net

To avoid heating and noise issues, the Y540 comes with Lenovo Legion Coldfront dual-fan thermal layout. On the memory front, it comes with 16GB DDR4(2X8 GB) memory which can be further upgraded up to 32GB and 1TB SSD. It packs a 3 Cell 57 WH battery that lasts up to 5 hours. It is also equipped with Harman Kardon speakers and supports Dolby Atmos for powerful, moving audio that immerses you in a more intense gaming experience.

Price, and availability:

The Lenovo Legion Y740 is priced starting from INR 1,29,990 while the Legion Y540 is priced at INR 69,990 and are available across e-tailers, Lenovo's official website, and stores across the country. Lenovo also unveiled gaming desktops T730 and T530, M500 RGB gaming mouse, K500 RGB mechanical keyboard and H500 and H300 stereo gaming headsets.

