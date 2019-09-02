Nokia 8.1 price drops to all-time low in India; now available for Rs 15,999

Nokia 8.1 which was launched back in December 2018, has received a significant price cut and is now available at Rs 15,999 at the company's online store. The price cut comes as no surprise as the Finnish company is expected to unveil a couple of new products at the upcoming IFA 2019 trade show. which is set to kick off next week in Berlin.

The Nokia 8.1 was initially launched at a price tag of Rs 26,999 for the (4GB + 64GB) variant and Rs 31,999 for the (6GB+ 128GB) storage variant. With the latest price cut, both the variants will be available at Rs 15,999 and 22,999 respectively at the online Nokia store. However, the prices are different when buying from other online retailers including Amazon where the phone has been priced at Rs 16,299 and 17,999 on Flipkart for the base model and 29,499 for the 6GB variant.

Nokia 8.1 Specifications

The Nokia 8.1 boasts a 6.18-inch (15.70 cm) Full-HD+ IPS PureDisplay with 1080 x 2246-pixels resolution, 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 96 percent color gamut for an immersive viewing experience in dim/bright light conditions and the HDR10 that offer brighter videos with crisper details and richer colors. Th phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor that clocks speed up to 2.2 GHz coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/12GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 400GB and runs on Android v9 Pie operating system.

The Nokia 8.1 houses a 20-megapixel adaptive selfie camera with dual Hi-Cri flash for gorgeous clicks in low-light conditions. It also integrates Google Lens and Motion Photos into the camera app for capturing super smooth videos. On the back, it features an AI-powered dual-camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary lens and a 13-megapixel depth sensor with ZEISS Optics, EIS and OIS for high-end image quality and stunning images in challenging lighting conditions.

Image Credit: Nokia

Nokia 8.1 with Android One delivers a streamlined, easy to use interface and a curated set of pre-installed apps, plus free, unlimited high-quality photos storage with Google Photosstays secure and features the latest Google innovations, such as Google Assistant optimization. The phone is equipped with a 3500 mAh Battery that provides up to 2-day battery life on a single charge and supports 18W fast charging and is available in Blue/Silver and Iron/Steel color options.

Connectivity and audio features include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+Beidou, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 cable, Nokia OZO surround sound capture. Sensors include Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint sensor (rear) and NFC.

