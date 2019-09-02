Apple will fix your 'flawed' Apple Watch for free

Apple announced a free screen repair program for certain Apple Watch models with faulty displays.

On its official support page, Apple said that it will fix the crack along the rounded edge of Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 aluminium models. The official store or an authorised service provider will replace the screen on eligible models with the issue, free of charge.

The list of models with display issues is available on the official website. Apple will first verify for eligibility and then send the model for repair which will be returned to the user in five business days. (ANI)

