Upcoming: Huawei Watch GT 2 leaked images and new features

The Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch, the follow-up to the Watch GT smartwatch that made its debut in London, last year, alongside the Mate 20 series, is expected to be launched at IFA 2019 tech show, later this week, in Berlin or alongside the Mate 30 series launch event on September 19.

Ahead of the global launch, German publisher Winfuture.de has leaked the pictures of the so-called Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch that will run on Huawei's in-house Lite OS or maybe HarmonyOS. According to the report, the new smartwatch has a more compact design and a slightly larger display. The battery capacity has been increased to 445mAh, up from 420 mAh in the predecessor that lasts up to two weeks, so the new model will last even longer. As usual, the two navigation buttons are placed on the right side of the watch.

New features include a microphone and a speaker which means the new smartwatch can now be used to make calls, while the optical heart rate monitor and GPS module will remain the same as in the previous model. Furthermore, the Huawei Watch GT 2 will be available in two versions: Huawei Watch GT 2 Classic that comes with a more classic looking silver stainless steel shell and brown leather strap, the other version is the all-black Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport with a rubber strap.

Image Credit: WinFuture

To recall, the Huawei Watch GT smartwatch flaunts a double crown 1.39-inch (3.53cm) 454 x 454 AMOLED color touchscreen that supports slide and touch gestures and is water-resistant upto 50 meters. The smartwatch comes with 16 MB RAM and 128MB onboard storage and is compatible with Android 4.4 OS or above and iOS 9.0 or above versions.

The Huawei Watch GT provides a 2-week battery life and comes with multiple sports modes for many outdoor, indoor and training activities. Other fitness features include TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring technology, TruSleep 2.0 that identifies common sleep-related issues and provides more than 200 potential suggestions to help you sleep better.