YouTube tweaks policy to thwart trolls abusing translation system

YouTube has changed its guidelines for the community contributions to prevent spam translations from getting published.

ANI California
Updated: 03-09-2019 23:09 IST
In an official tweet, YouTube announced that creators will need to manually review their Community Contributions to check for spam before publishing, making it difficult for erroneous or trolling translations seeping into the published version.

Creators can also flag abusive content in translations for YouTube to review. Users can also turn off Community Captions and remove translations that have already been published. (ANI)

